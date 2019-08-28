India seeks to portray sense of calm in locked-down Kashmir

This image made from video released on Aug. 10, 2019, by the Jammu and Kashmir government purports to show life returning to normal in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist-led government presented an order in parliament Aug. 5 revoking the autonomy of India’s only Muslim-majority state, followed by a bill to split Jammu and Kashmir into two federal territories. On the eve of imposing this big political change, India shut down internet, phones and cable TV in the disputed region home to 12.5 million people. Officials have filled the void by circulating their own images and asserting the changes have widespread acceptance. But that portrayal hasn’t stood up to scrutiny, with independent news reports suggesting otherwise. (Jammu and Kashmir government via AP)

On the eve of the biggest political change in Indian-administered Kashmir in decades, authorities shut down internet access, mobile and landline phones and cable TV.

In the communications void since revoking the autonomy of its only Muslim-majority state, India has circulated photos and videos with rousing Kashmiri folk music evoking 20th century wartime newsreels.

India is asserting the changes have widespread acceptance in Kashmir — a portrayal that hasn't stood up to scrutiny.

The government called one news video fake then conceded it wasn't. Another set of images depicted men and boys kneeling in prayer outside mosques. But some of the region's largest mosques were closed, and some of those images were mislabeled.