Officer fatally shoots armed man near St. Louis-area mall

Authorities are investigating after a suburban St. Louis police officer fatally shot an armed man near a large shopping mall.

The shooting happened Saturday afternoon near the St. Louis Galleria. Police on Sunday identified the man who was killed as 23-year-old Terry Tillman of St. Louis.

St. Louis County police say a Richmond Heights officer saw Tillman inside the mall carrying a gun. Concealed carry is legal in Missouri, but weapons are prohibited inside the mall.

Police say the officer told the man of the mall's policy and the man ran. The officer chased him to a parking garage, where the man was shot.

Police say a weapon was recovered but have released few other details.

Police did not release the name of the 50-year-old officer. He's a 23-year veteran.