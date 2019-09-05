New Zealand officials find half ton of meth hidden in motors

In this Aug. 26, 2019 photo provided by New Zealand Customs, shows electric motors found in a container from Thailand with 469 kilograms of methamphetamine concealed in the motors. Police said Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, the US$153 million worth of the drug is the largest ever seizure at New Zealand's border. (New Zealand Customs via AP)

New Zealand authorities say they found more than a half ton of methamphetamine hidden inside a shipment of 60 electric motors from Thailand.

Customs Investigations Manager Bruce Berry told The Associated Press on Friday they believe a sophisticated Canadian drug cartel is behind the shipment. He said they have been tracking two Canadians for several months who they believe were sent separately to New Zealand to receive and sell the drugs.

Two Canadian men in their mid-20s and one New Zealand man have been arrested and charged with importing and possessing methamphetamine. They each face a maximum sentence of life imprisonment if convicted.

Berry said international criminal organizations are looking for new markets and New Zealand has proved attractive to them.