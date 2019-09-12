Zimbabwe honors Robert Mugabe, amid uncertainty over burial

A coffin carrying the remains of Zimbabwe's longtime ruler Robert Mugabe arrives from Singapore, at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport in Harare, Zimbabwe, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. The body of Mugabe is being flown to the capital, Harare, on Wednesday where it will be displayed at historic locations for several days before burial at a location still undecided because of friction between the ex-leader's family and the government. AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

Zimbabweans are paying their respects to former president Robert Mugabe amid continuing controversy over where he will be buried.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa and other officials visited Mugabe's home Thursday. Later the casket will be displayed at a stadium in the capital Harare and at his birthplace.

Mugabe died last week at 95 in Singapore and his body was flown back to Zimbabwe, which he ruled from independence in 1980 until he was deposed in 2017.

The body of the former guerrilla leader is to be viewed at several historic sites over coming days but where and when he will be buried has not been announced, indicating friction between the Mugabe family and Mnangagwa.

Family spokesman Leo Mugabe, the ex-president's nephew, is expected to issue a statement about the issue Thursday.