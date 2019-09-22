AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

Democrats blast latest Trump crisis. But what will they do?

WASHINGTON (AP) — A whistleblower's complaint over President Donald Trump's interactions with a foreign leader is testing the political and practical power Democrats can use against a Republican in the White House who so brazenly ignores protocol and presidential norms.

Democrats were unanimous in their condemnation of Trump for going to extraordinary lengths to tear down a chief political rival by asking the new leader of Ukraine to investigate the son of former Vice President Joe Biden. But even as calls for impeachment amplified — Elizabeth Warren blasted Congress as "complicit" in Trump's transgressions — there were no signs that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi would move quickly to try to remove the president.

Allies of Biden, the early front-runner in the Democratic presidential primary, seized on the developments to portray him as the candidate Trump least wants to face next fall.

But the controversy could just as easily revive interest in the business activities of Biden's son, which would do little to further his campaign. Taken together, the developments bear a striking resemblance to the tumult of the 2016 campaign, in which Trump was accused of enlisting a foreign power to help him win an election.

The president on Saturday denied any wrongdoing, and his most vocal allies and critics were energized. Political operatives in both parties suggested that for many increasingly numb to a constant sense of crisis, the fresh explosion of political drama may not seem so alarming.

___

Trump heads to UN with long list of deals he's yet to close

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump, a self-described deal-maker, is saddled with a long list of unresolved foreign policy deals he has yet to close heading into his U.N. visit this coming week.

There are challenges with Iran, North Korea, the Afghan Taliban, Israel and the Palestinians — not to mention a number of trade pacts. Some are inching forward. Some have stalled.

Trump has said repeatedly that he is in "no rush" to wrap up the deals. But negotiations take time. He is nearly three years into his presidency and the 2020 election looms, which will crimp his ability to tend to unfinished foreign business.

"I don't blame the president for having so many deals open," said Nicholas Burns, a former undersecretary of state who has worked for Republican and Democratic presidents. He gives Trump credit for going after China on its trade practices and talking to the Taliban to try to end 18 years of war in Afghanistan.

"But I do think you have to be tough-minded as citizens and grade him," Burns said. "How's he doing? Well, in my book, he doesn't have a single major foreign policy achievement in more than 2½ years in office."

___

UAW strike puts Trump, GOP in political bind in key states

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Democrats were quick to back working-class United Auto Workers in their strike against General Motors, delivering doughnuts and holding picket signs outside factories to show solidarity. It's a union they long have aligned with politically.

There were no doughnuts from Republicans.

Led by President Donald Trump, GOP officials have largely avoided taking sides in the strike that threatens to upend the economy in Michigan, an election battleground, a year before the 2020 vote. Both here and nationally, most Republicans said little about the substance of the dispute beyond hope for a speedy resolution.

The muted response reflects the tricky politics of labor for Republicans.

Trump has made inroads with members of some unions, due partly to promises to get tough on trade and keep manufacturing jobs in the United States. The message pulled key voters away from their Democratic union bosses, who Trump argues are corrupt.

___

From IS camp, Syrian family returns home to a hostile city

RAQQA, Syria (AP) — After two years on the run with the Islamic State group, Um Mahmoud just wanted to return home. When she finally made it to Raqqa with her daughters and grandchildren, she found her home partially burned but livable. She also found a hostile city reluctant to take her back.

The 53-year-old seamstress had returned from al-Hol camp, where 73,000 people, most of them families of IS militants, have been kept since the territorial defeat of the group in March.

But there is little trust in the returnees in Raqqa, which IS ruled with a brutal hand for years and which suffered massive devastation in the fight to drive it out. Um Mahmoud's neighbors and relatives in Raqqa have shunned her.

"No one asks about us," said the mother of six. "Relatives are ... afraid of us."

Her return, in June, is part of an experiment by the U.S.-backed Kurdish-led administration that runs northeastern Syria — an attempt to bring reconciliation to Raqqa after the upheaval that tore apart its social fabric.

___

AP interview: Colombia to denounce Maduro at UN meeting

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombia's president compared Nicolás Maduro to Serbian war criminal Slobodan Milosevic as he goes on a diplomatic offensive to corral the Venezuelan socialist, warning that he would be making a "stupid" mistake if he were to attack his U.S.-backed neighbor.

Ivan Duque made the comments in an interview Saturday with The Associated Press before traveling to New York where he is expected to condemn Maduro before the United Nations General Assembly as an abusive autocrat. Duque believes Maduro is not only responsible for the country's humanitarian catastrophe but is also now a threat to regional stability for his alleged harboring of Colombian rebels.

"The brutality of Nicolás Maduro is comparable to Slobodan Milosevic," said Duque, who has called on the International Criminal Court to investigate Maduro for human rights abuses. "It must come to an end."

While Duque refused to rule out a military strike against the Marxist rebels he claims are hiding out across the border, he said any aggression by Venezuela's armed forces would immediately trigger a regional response that could include additional sanctions and diplomatic actions.

"If they consider doing something so stupid, they know what the consequences will be," said Duque.

___

Iran vows to lead Gulf security, as US sends more troops

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran's president said Sunday his country should lead regional security in the strategic Persian Gulf and warned against the presence of foreign forces, as the country's nuclear deal with world powers collapses and the U.S. deployed more troops to boost security for its Arab allies.

The U.S. has said Iran is behind a series of attacks on the region's energy infrastructure, including a major drone-and-missile hit on Saudi Arabia's oil industry that shook global energy markets. Iran has denied the allegations and said any retaliatory strikes from the U.S. or Saudi Arabia will lead to "all-out war."

Speaking during a military parade, President Hassan Rouhani said that the presence of foreign forces in the Gulf could cause problems for the world's "energy security."

He said that Iran extends its "hand of friendship and brotherhood" toward regional nations for overseeing security in the Persian Gulf and its narrowest point, the Strait of Hormuz, where one-fifth of global oil exports passes.

Along with boosting troop and equipment levels in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, the U.S. is leading a maritime coalition, which includes the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Britain and Australia, to secure the area's waterways and vital oil trade routes.

___

'Everybody cries here': Hope and despair in Mexican shelter

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico (AP) — Long after midnight, when the heat has finally relented and the walled courtyard is scattered with men sleeping in the open, someone begins to sob.

The sound is quiet, muffled. The only light comes from streetlights shimmering above the razor wire. It's impossible to see who is crying.

Is it the Ugandan bodybuilder who came here fleeing political violence? Or the 27-year-old El Salvadoran who often wears a Cookie Monster t-shirt? Maybe it's the young Honduran husband who rarely leaves his wife's side.

It could have been any of them.

___

4 Chinese tourists killed in Utah bus accident identified

PANGUITCH, Utah (AP) — Authorities on Saturday identified the four Chinese tourists killed in a bus crash in southern Utah, and the tour group is dispatching employees from China to help those injured.

Three women and one man perished in the crash on a highway running through the red-rock landscape of southern Utah on Friday. The victims have been identified as Ling Geng, 68, Xiuyun Chen, 67, Zhang Caiyu, 62, and Zhongliang Caiyu, 65. They were all from Shanghai, China.

They were part of a tour group made up of 29 tourists and one leader. They come from Shanghai and the nearby provinces of Zhejiang, Jiangsu and Heilongjiang, according to a news report on the media website huanqiu.com. The tour leader came from Hebei Province, near Beijing, according to the Zhejiang Online news site.

Five passengers remained in critical condition Friday night, and the death toll could rise, Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Nick Street said.

All 31 people on board were hurt. Twelve to 15 on board were considered to be in critical condition shortly after the crash, but several of them have since improved, Street said. Not everyone was wearing a seatbelt, as is common in tour buses, he said.

___

Hong Kong protesters vandalize subway station

HONG KONG (AP) — Protesters in Hong Kong vandalized a subway station Sunday, smashing surveillance cameras and electronic ticket sensors, as pro-democracy demonstrations took a violent turn once again.

The protesters used hammers to knock the ticket sensors off gates and spray-painted and broke the screens of ticket machines, using umbrellas to shield their identities.

The late afternoon attack on Shatin station came as a protest at which protesters folded paper "origami" cranes was winding down at a mall connected to the station. Riot police arrived after the attack and guarded the station after it was closed, with a metal grill pulled down to block entry.

Hong Kong's pro-democracy protests, now in their fourth month, have often descended into violence late in the day and at night. A hardcore group of protesters says the extreme actions are needed to get the government's attention. On Saturday night, police used tear gas and rubber rounds against protesters who threw gasoline bombs toward them and set fires in streets.

Before the origami-folding, protesters at the Shatin New Town Plaza mall chanted slogans and sang a song that has become their anthem, backed by a small group playing on woodwind and brass instruments through their masks. Many lined the balustrades of the three higher floors overlooking where others gathered in the wide space below.

___

No. 3 Georgia holds off No. 7 Notre Dame 23-17

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — On a raucous Saturday night between the hedges, No. 3 Georgia held on for a gutsy win that might have ramifications all the way to the College Football Playoff.

For No. 7 Notre Dame, it was another big-game loss but a performance that should bring more respect.

Jake Fromm threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Lawrence Cager early in the fourth quarter and the Bulldogs survived for a 23-17 victory that was much tougher than many expected.

"That's what college football is all about, man," Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. "I hate that somebody had to lose that game. I've got a lot of respect for the way they played, and all the negative things they've heard, and to come out and play the way they did. They played really physical as a team, and so did we. We persevered."

The Bulldogs (4-0) trailed 10-7 at halftime but turned the momentum when redshirt freshman Divaad Wilson snatched away a deflected pass by Ian Book for an interception deep in Notre Dame territory.