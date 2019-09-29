Pope decries world’s indifference to migrants and refugees

Pope Francis celebrates Mass on the occasion of the Migrant and Refugee World Day, in St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. AP Photo

Pope Francis is decrying "the culture of comfort," which leads to indifference in the face of a global migration and refugee crisis.

Francis said Sunday during a Mass for the World Day for Migrants and Refugees that "we cannot be indifferent to the tragedy of old and new forms of poverty, to the bleak isolation, contempt and discrimination experienced by those who do not belong to 'our group.'"

The pope said the weapons that fuel wars are often produced and sold in other regions "which are then unwilling to take in the refugees generated buy these conflicts."

Many migrants and refugees from conflicts throughout the world attended the Mass in St. Peter's Square, which closed with the unveiling of a bronze statue depicting migrants packed on a boat.