3 of 4 escapees from Ohio jail arrested in North Carolina

This combination of undated images provided by the Gallia County Sheriff's Office shows from left to right, Brynn Martin, Christopher Clemente, Troy McDaniel Jr. and Lawrence Lee III. The Gallia County Sheriff's Office said the four inmates overpowered two corrections officers with a homemade weapon and escaped from the Gallia County Jail, in Gallipolis, Ohio, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. A sheriff's release said the inmates had help from at least one person outside the jail. Authorities say the inmates should be considered dangerous. (Gallia County Sheriff's Office via AP)

Three of four inmates who authorities say overpowered two female corrections officers and escaped from an Ohio county jail have been caught in North Carolina.

A release from Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin in Ohio says the three men — Brynn K. Martin, Christopher M. Clemente and Troy R. McDaniel Jr. — were taken into custody in Cary, North Carolina, around 2 a.m. Monday. That's a little over a day after the men escaped the Gallipolis (gal-uh-puh-LEES') jail Sunday.

The fourth inmate, Lawrence R. Lee III, is believed to have accompanied the other three, but fled from authorities at the time of the arrests.

A Cary police release says the three men were "captured without incident" and are awaiting extradition to Ohio.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Cary is around 370 miles (595 kilometers) southeast of Gallipolis.