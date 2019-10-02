Category 2 hurricane batters mid-Atlantic Azores Islands

Residents board up a door in preparation for the arrival of hurricane Lorenzo in Horta, the capital of the Portuguese island of Faial, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. The Category 2 hurricane is expected to hit the Atlantic Ocean Portuguese archipelago of the Azores Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Lorenzo was previously a Category 5 hurricane, the strongest storm ever observed so far north and east in the Atlantic basin. AP Photo

Hurricane Lorenzo lashed the mid-Atlantic Azores Islands with heavy rain, powerful winds and high waves Wednesday, though initial reports said it caused only minor damage.

The Azores Civil Protection Agency said the Category 2 hurricane felled trees and power lines as it passed just west of the Portuguese island chain.

Hurricanes the size of Lorenzo are rare so far north and east in the Atlantic basin.

Lorenzo is producing huge swells across the North Atlantic as it moves northeast toward Ireland the United Kingdom and weakens to Category 1.

Azores Civil Protection Agency chief Carlos Neves says two homes were safely evacuated and no injuries were reported.

Around 250,000 people live on the nine volcanic islands.

The Portuguese weather agency reported gusts of up to 145 kph (90 mph) — lower than forecast as Lorenzo lost power over cooler water.

Authorities in the archipelago placed seven islands on red alert as Lorenzo approached. School classes were canceled and government offices were closed as people were told to remain indoors Wednesday.

Azores airline SATA canceled all flights to the archipelago, and some islands closed their ports.