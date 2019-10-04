Indian police investigate defacing of Gandhi cutout

Indian police are investigating a complaint that a cutout of independence leader Mohandas Gandhi displayed at a museum was defaced as the country celebrated the 150th anniversary of his birth this week.

Police officer S. Baghel says graffiti calling Gandhi a traitor of the nation was found scribbled on the cutout when it was taken out for a ceremony on Oct. 2 in Rewa, a town in Madhya Pradesh state.

No one claimed responsibility for the action.

Baghel said Friday also refuted claims from some residents that an urn containing Gandhi’s ashes was missing. He said Gandhi’s ashes were never kept in the museum.