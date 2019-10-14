Trump says he’ll look into case after Fox appearance

President Donald Trump greets Louisiana Republican gubernatorial candidates Ralph Abraham right, and Eddie Rispone at Trump's campaign rally in Lake Charles, La., Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. Trump introduced both on the eve of the Louisiana election, urging the crowd to vote for either to unseat incumbent Democrat Gov. John Bel Edwards. AP Photo

President Donald Trump says he'll "be looking into" the case of a U.S. financial adviser charged with killing a hotel worker while on a family vacation in Anguilla after the man's wife appeared on the "Fox & Friends" morning show and urged Trump to intervene.

Trump tweeted shortly after the segment that, "Something looks and sounds very wrong."

He says: "I know Anguilla will want to see this case be properly and justly resolved!"

Scott Hapgood and his family were on vacation when they say a hotel worker showed up at their room unannounced and demanded money before attacking them on April 13.

An autopsy report shows the victim, 27-year-old Kenny Mitchel of Dominica, died of positional asphyxia and received blunt force injuries to his torso and other areas.