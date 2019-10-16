Spain bracing after 2 days of violent protests in Catalonia

Policemen in riot gear move past a burning barricade during clashes with protestors in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019. Spain's Supreme Court on Monday convicted 12 former Catalan politicians and activists for their roles in a secession bid in 2017, a ruling that immediately inflamed independence supporters in the wealthy northeastern region. AP Photo

Spain is on edge after two straight days of violent clashes in northeastern Catalonia between police and protesters at over the Supreme Court's sentencing of nine leaders of the region's separatist movement to prison.

Protest marches are starting in several Catalan towns on Wednesday with the goal of reaching Barcelona by Friday.

Spain's Interior Ministry says that 54 members of Catalonia's regional police force and 18 National Police officers were hurt when they engaged with protesters on Tuesday.

Police made 29 arrests in Barcelona, the Catalan capital, during a raging street battle Tuesday night. Protesters set light to over 150 barricades they erected in the streets, according to the ministry.

Health authorities say they treated 125 people, both police and protesters, on Tuesday.