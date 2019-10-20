Priscilla reduced to tropical depression, lands in Mexico

Former Tropical Storm Priscilla pushed against Mexico's southwestern coast Sunday, threatening to bring heavy rains before dissipating over land.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said it downgraded Priscilla to a tropical depression as it weakened after making landfall in the afternoon near the Pacific coast resort of Manzanillo. The government of Mexico discontinued a tropical storm warning for southwestern Mexico.

Priscilla had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (55 kph) at midafternoon and it was heading north at 9 mph (15 kph).

The Hurricane Center said Priscilla was expected to drop 5 to 10 inches (12.5 to 25 centimeters) of rain on parts of Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima and Michoacan states through Tuesday night, threatening flash floods and mudslides.