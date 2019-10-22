Storm system that ravaged Texas with tornado is headed to the Triangle, forecasters say

A storm system that ravaged the midsection of the United States this weekend is heading toward central North Carolina next.

Chances for thunderstorms and showers pick up after 11 a.m. Tuesday and could last until 8 p.m. in the Triangle, the National Weather Service says.

Severe weather possibilities also start in the late morning, and the potential for strong storms lingers until 7 p.m. in central and eastern North Carolina, the service tweeted.

“Damaging wind gusts will be the primary threat, with an isolated tornado also possible,” forecasters say.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

There are also low risks of hail and localized flooding, according to Don Schwenneker, meteorologist for ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner. The risks come as storms come from the west, he says.

Raleigh could get up to a quarter-inch of rain Tuesday, with more possible at night and during thunderstorms, the National Weather Service says. Wetter weather is predicted for Durham, which could see up to a half-inch of rain during the day.

Skies are expected to clear up by Wednesday morning, the weather service says.

The predictions come after the same storm system generated a category EF3 tornado in Texas and brought severe weather to other parts of the region over the weekend, forecasters from the The Weather Channel and other outlets report.

In Dallas, no serious injuries were reported after a tornado tore across part of the city, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported. Thousands of people lost power, and buildings were left in ruins.