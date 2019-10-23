Cairo schools close, day after heavy rainfall causes chaos

Egypt has closed schools and universities in Cairo and companies saw only skeletal staff show up at work after heavy rains pummeled parts of the country's capital the previous day, causing massive traffic jams and flooding many key roads.

The mayhem raised questions about Cairo's ability to deal with heavy rainfall. Wednesday's school closures were limited to the greater Cairo area, including Giza and Qalioubia.

The eastern suburb of Nasr City was hit the hardest, as well as Heliopolis, located near Cairo's international airport.

People captured Tuesday's downpours and flooding on their mobile phones, posting footage on social media, including scenes of cars submerged by flood waters.

EgyptAir said it had delayed some fights on Tuesday because passengers were stuck on the roads and unable to get to the airport.