South Sudan faces crisis in forming new coalition government

The International Crisis Group warns that war-torn South Sudan is "barreling toward a crisis" and could slide back into fighting.

In a report issued Monday the group said South Sudan's warring parties aren't ready to form a coalition government on November 12th, when opposition leader Riek Machar is planned to return and once again serve as President Salva Kiir's deputy, as part of a power-sharing agreement to pull the country out of a five-year civil war that killed almost 400,000 people.

The fragile peace deal signed more than a year ago has been marked by delays, a lack of funding and questionable political will. Key issues including security arrangements and the number of states in the country have yet to be resolved and fighting continues in parts of the country.