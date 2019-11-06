Auschwitz survivor becomes symbol of tensions in Italy

Holocaust survivor Liliana Segre speaks with young students on the occasion of an Holocaust remembrance, at the Arcimboldi theatre in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018. Segre, a senator for life, unwittingly provoked one of Italy’s most intense confrontations with anti-Semitism since the fall of the Fascist dictatorship when she proposed a motion to create a parliamentary commission against anti-Semitism which the center-right abstained from voting. AP Photo

An Auschwitz survivor who is a senator-for-life in Italy unwittingly provoked one of the country's most intense confrontations with anti-Semitism since the end of its Fascist dictatorship during World War II.

In response to revelations that she receives a stream of online attacks each day, 89-year-old Liliana Segre called for the creation of a parliamentary commission to combat hate, racism and anti-Semitism. Parliament approved, but not without controversy.

Italy's right-wing parties abstained from last week's vote, a move that defied the kind of social consensus that's marked Italian post-war politics.

The vote, along with a round of racist chants in a soccer stadium, has focused attention on what observers say is a growing boldness in anti-Semitic and racist attitudes in Italy, and the role of politicians in sanctioning them.