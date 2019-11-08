7 Hong Kong pro-democracy lawmakers detained or face arrest

Police officers at a housing estate after clashing with protesters in Hong Kong, early Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. A Hong Kong university student who fell off a parking garage after police fired tear gas during clashes with anti-government protesters died Friday in a rare fatality in five months of unrest, fueling more outrage against authorities in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory. AP Photo

Seven Hong Kong pro-democracy lawmakers have either been detained or face arrest Saturday, in a move expected to escalate public fury during months of unrest.

A police statement said one of the lawmakers was charged Saturday. All of them will appear in court on Monday.

Lawmakers told a news conference their colleagues are expected to be charged with obstructing the local assembly during a raucous May 11 meeting over a now-shelved China extradition bill that sparked five months of protests calling for democratic reforms in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory.