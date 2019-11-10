Taiwan candidate chooses ex-Google executive as running mate

FILE - In this July 15, 2019, file photo, Kaohsiung city mayor Han Kuo-yu and presidential candidate raises hands for the opposition of the Nationalist Party (KMT) for the upcoming presidential election in Taipei, Taiwan. Han has chosen a former Google executive and former state premier Cheng San-cheng as his running mate. Cheng received master’s and doctoral degrees from Stanford and Cornell universities in the United States. AP Photo

The pro-China opposition candidate in Taiwan's presidential election set for early next year has chosen a former Google executive as his running mate.

Chang San-cheng, a political independent, on Monday joined the ticket of Nationalist Party candidate Han Kuo-yu, who lags behind Democratic Progressive Party incumbent Tsai Ing-wen in most polls. Cheng is an engineer who received master's and doctoral degrees from Stanford and Cornell universities in the United States.

China claims sovereignty over Taiwan and has sought to isolate Tsai for her independence-leaning positions. The sides split amid civil war in 1949 and Beijing has threatened to use military force to bring the self-governing, democratic island under its control.

Chang served briefly as Cabinet chief in the administration of Tsai's predecessor, Ma Ying-jeou, who was favored by Beijing for his policies promoting integration between the sides.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Chang worked as search engine Google's head of technology in Asia from 2010 to 2012.

The presidential election is scheduled for Jan. 11, along with polls for the legislature.