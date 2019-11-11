The Latest: Syria: Israeli strike targets Palestinian figure

Rockets are launched from Gaza Strip to Israel, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019. Israel killed a senior Islamic Jihad commander in Gaza early Tuesday in a resumption of pinpointed targeting that threatens a fierce round of cross-border violence with Palestinian militants. AP Photo

The Latest on Israeli airstrikes on Tuesday (all times local):

8:20 a.m.

Syria's state-run news agency says Israel has struck a residential building in Damascus housing a commander of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group with two missiles, killing two people.

SANA says six people were also killed in the early morning attack on Tuesday on the building in the Mezzeh area of Damascus. It says a third missile landed in a suburb of the capital, in Daraya, near Damascus.

It was not immediately clear if the Islamic Jihad commander, identified as Akram al-Ajouri, was among those killed in the attack. Al-Ikhbariya channel said al-Ajouri's son was among those killed.

The attack in Damascus coincided with the killing by Israel of a senior Islamic Jihad commander in Gaza in a rare targeted killing that threatened to unleash a round of cross-border violence with Palestinian militants.

5:15 a.m.

The Israeli military says it has killed an Islamic Jihad commander in an airstrike at his Gaza City home.

It's a rare resumption of pinpointed targeting that threatens a new cross-border round of violence with Palestinian militants.

The Islamic Jihad confirmed Abu el-Atta, the commander, was killed.