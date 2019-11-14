2 dead, 3 injured in a school shooting in Russia

In this photo provided by Vera Zaderko, police secure an area at a college in Blagoveshchensk, Russia, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. Russia's state Investigative Committee said the 19-year-old college student in Blagoveshchensk near the border with China brought a hunting rifle to class Thursday and opened fire on students, shooting one dead and severely injuring three more. It wasn't immediately clear what prompted the attack. The attacker shot himself soon after the police arrived. (Vera Kulikova via AP)

A student killed a fellow student and wounded three more in a shooting Thursday at a college in Russia before taking his own life, police said.

Russia’s state Investigative Committee said the 19-year-old shooter brought a hunting rifle to class in Blagoveshchensk near the border with China and opened fire on students, killing one and severely injuring three more.

It wasn’t immediately clear what prompted the attack. The attacker shot himself soon after the police arrived.

While school shootings are relatively rare in Russia, there have been several violent attacks by students in recent years.

The college was evacuated and classes suspended. Two injured students underwent surgery in a local hospital, and one of them remained in critical condition.

Police are investigating the attack.