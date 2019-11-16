Activists: Car bomb in northeast Syria kills at least 12

Syrian opposition activists say a car bomb has killed at least 12 people in a northern town controlled by Turkey-backed opposition fighters.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that 14 people, including nine civilians, were killed Saturday in the town of al-Bab.

The Aleppo Media Center, an activist collective, said 12 people were killed in the blast near a bus station in the town.

Different casualty figures are common in the immediate aftermath of explosions.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

No one claimed responsibility for the attack.

Explosions have killed and wounded scores of people in Turkish-held areas of northeastern Syria in recent months.

Those attacks have come amid an expanding Turkish invasion of Syrian Kurdish-held towns and villages along a stretch of the border.