Colombians continue protest, banging pots and pans at night

Soldiers line up before leaving to patrol the streets in Bogota, Colombia, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. Authorities in Colombia are maintaining a heightened police and military presence in the nation's capital following two days of unrest. AP Photo

Several thousand Colombians are continuing their protest against President Iván Duque by banging pots and pans late into the night.

Frustrated citizens gathered at several points around capital city Bogota Saturday evening in a show of rejection against the leader’s conservative government.

The evening protests capped a day of smaller demonstrations that grew more numerous at night.

Authorities are maintaining a heightened police and military presence following several days of unrest.

Gen. Luis Navarro said at a news conference Saturday that 7,000 officers remain dispersed around Bogota to “guarantee security.”

Duque ordered a seldom-used curfew in Bogota Friday evening as the nation grapples with the aftermath of a mass protest Thursday that drew 250,000 to the streets.

One young protester was critically injured at a protest Saturday.