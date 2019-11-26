Correction: Vacuum Sucks Dog story

In a story Nov. 25 about Missouri police freeing a dog’s tail from a vacuum cleaner, The Associated Press, relying on information from the Ballwin Police Department, erroneously reported that the vacuum was a Roomba. It was another brand of automated vacuum cleaner.

A corrected version of the story is below:

Police free Missouri dog from clutches of vacuum cleaner

BALLWIN, Mo. — Police in a suburban St. Louis community were called this week to free a small dog from the clutches of an automated vacuum cleaner.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Ballwin officers received a call that the vacuum had sucked up the tail of a Shih Tzu mix dog as it napped in a front room.

Police spokesman Mike Burgoyne says that when officers arrived they could hear a dog yelping, a woman screaming and a newborn baby crying.

The officers cut fur off the dog’s tail to free it from the vacuum’s grip. Burgoyne says the dog was shaken but not injured.

He says the family was “definitely thankful” and that the officers put an end to “a pretty hectic start to their day.”