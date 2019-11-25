Monday Sports in Brief

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Landers Nolley II hit a big 3-pointer in the final minute and scored 22 points, helping Virginia Tech hold off No. 3 Michigan State 71-66 at the Maui Invitational on Monday.

The teams grinded through a back-and-forth second half with cheers for both sides echoing off the Lahaina Civic Center rafters.

The Hokies (6-0) — projected 14th out of 15 Atlantic Coast Conference teams in the league’s preseason poll — went up 10 with 4 ½ minutes left, but Michigan State fought back within one.

Nolley responded with a 3 for a 68-64 lead with 47 seconds left and Virginia Tech made enough free throws down the stretch to earn the marquee win in coach Mike Young’s first season.

Michigan State (3-2) trailed 32-28 at halftime after preseason All-American Cassius Winston was limited to eight minutes due to two fouls.

PROFESSIONAL BASKETBALL

WOLLONGONG, Australia (AP) — American import LaMelo Ball became the youngest player in National Basketball League history to record a triple-double — 32 points, 11 rebounds and 13 assists — on Monday.

The 18-year-old Ball achieved the feat as his Illawarra Hawks beat the Cairns Taipans 114-106 in overtime.

“Everyone saw what he's capable of — he just impacts the game in so many ways," Illawarra coach Matt Flinn said.

Ball, who is averaging 16.3 points, 7.1 rebounds and 6.7 assists on the season, played previously in Lithuania and is the third brother from the family known for the "Big Baller Brand" apparel company.

Playing in the NBL’s “Next Stars” program to attract elite NBA prospects, Ball is expected to be a potential top NBA draft pick, and the Hawks are often followed by dozens of scouts.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Oklahoma City guard Hamidou Diallo will be sidelined for four to six weeks with a hyperextension sprain in his right elbow.

The Thunder announced Diallo’s status before Monday night’s road game against the Warriors at Chase Center, saying he would be re-evaluated after that timeframe.

In Friday’s 130-127 home loss to the Lakers, Diallo left in the fourth quarter after taking contact from LeBron James on a driving lay-in early in the period.

Diallo was called for a foul on the play. Thunder coach Billy Donovan challenged the play because James extended his elbow on the drive, causing Diallo to fall back. The call and the basket both stood, and James made the free throw.

On Friday, Diallo had just returned from a three-game absence for a sprained left knee. He has played in 12 games with one start, averaging 8.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 21.4 minutes.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

The failure of Rutgers to put the finishing touches on a contract agreement with Greg Schiano has reopened the search for a football coach and left many Scarlet Knights fans unhappy that the onetime program builder won’t be returning.

Eric LeGrand, who was paralyzed during a 2010 game while playing for Schiano, said Monday that he was disappointed, embarrassed and sickened that Rutgers failed to bring back the man who led the Scarlet Knights to six postseason bowl games between 2005-11.

Ryan Hart, who played quarterback for Rutgers from 2005-07, was among a number of former players who were reaching out to anyone in power at the New Jersey university to beg them to resurrect the talks with Schiano.

Rutgers has been looking for a coach since firing Chris Ash in late September. The 53-year-old Schiano, who spent 11 seasons with the Scarlet Knights before becoming coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for two seasons, quickly emerged as a front-runner.

The two sides were close to finalizing an eight-year, $32 million contract, but the deal fell apart Sunday after they could not agree on what investments into facilities and infrastructure were needed for Rutgers to be able to compete in the Big Ten Conference, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because neither side wanted to make the negotiations public.

—By AP Sports Writer Tom Canavan.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Bob Davie has agreed to step aside as New Mexico’s coach at the end of the season, ending an uneven eight-season tenure with the Lobos.

Davie and athletic director Eddie Nuñez announced Monday that the former Notre Dame coach will step down after Saturday’s game against Utah State, calling it a mutual decision.

“After meeting with coach Davie this morning, we both agree that the time has come for a new direction for our football program," Nuñez said in a statement. "I'm appreciative of the work that coach Davie has done at UNM."

New Mexico is 2-9 this season and has lost its last eight games.

Davie is 35-63 at New Mexico but twice guided the Lobos to bowl games and earned New Mexico’s first bowl victory in 10 years.

BASEBALL

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners have finalized a $24 million, six-year contract with first baseman Evan White that includes three club options that could keep White locked up through 2028.

The Mariners announced the contract Monday after White completed a physical. The contract goes through 2025 and includes options for 2026-28. The 23-year-old White was the 17th overall pick in the 2017 amateur draft out of Kentucky. From the time he joined the Mariners’ system he’s been regarded as the club’s first baseman of the future because of his excellent defense and a solid bat at the plate.

White joins the likes of Philadelphia’s Scott Kingery and Eloy Jiménez of the Chicago White Sox who signed long-term deals with their teams before ever making it to the majors.

HOCKEY

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Calgary Flames general manager Brad Treliving says the team is looking into an accusation that head coach Bill Peters directed racial slurs toward a Nigerian-born hockey player a decade ago in the minor leagues, then arranged for the player’s demotion when he complained.

Akim Aliu tweeted Monday that Peters “dropped the N bomb several times towards me in the dressing room in my rookie year because he didn’t like my choice of music.” Aliu says he “rebelled against him,” and Peters responded by asking executives to send Aliu to a lower minor league level.

The tweet did not name Peters, but referred to a “protege” of fired Toronto coach Mike Babcock’s who is now in Calgary. Babcock has been a mentor to Peters since Babcock coached him in college.

OLYMPICS

MONTREAL (AP) — A key World Anti-Doping Agency panel has recommended Russian athletes be forced to compete as neutrals at next year’s Olympics in Tokyo and other major events.

WADA’s compliance review committee has recommended a four-year ban on hosting major events in Russia and a ban for the same period on flying the Russian flag at major competitions.

The WADA executive committee will rule on the recommendations on Dec. 9.

That follows a lengthy investigation into lab data handed over by Russia in January. That was part of a deal to lift a suspension of the Russian anti-doping agency, and was meant to expose past cover-ups of drug use by Russian athletes.

Instead, the WADA panel says data on hundreds of positive tests were removed.

OBITUARY

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Former NFL coach and Michigan State player Henry Bullough has died at 85.

His death was announced Monday by the school and son Chuck Bullough, an assistant coach for the Spartans.

Henry Bullough also played on the Michigan State team that won the Big Ten championship the year after it captured the national title.

Bullough was an NFL head coach for parts of three seasons with a 4-18 record and helped bring in the 3-4 defense. He led New England briefly in the 1978 season and Buffalo for 21 games during the 1985 and 1986 seasons.

He was an NFL assistant for more than two decades and was with the Baltimore Colts when they won the Super Bowl in 1971. He also was an assistant with New England, Cincinnati, Buffalo, Green Bay and Detroit.