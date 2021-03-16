2 people dead in Southern California fireworks explosion

A horse stands in a back of a home where an explosion took place sending off multiple fireworks in to the sky in Ontario, Calif., Tuesday, March 16, 2021. (Watchara Phomicinda/The Orange County Register via AP) AP

Two people were killed when a large fireworks stash exploded Tuesday in inland Southern California, setting a house on fire, blowing out windows across the neighborhood and sending up a huge plume of smoke, authorities said.

Authorities — including the FBI — are investigating the explosion of commercial-grade fireworks in Ontario, about 35 miles (56 kilometers) east of Los Angeles. About 50 firefighters still worked to douse the flames three hours after the explosion

Emergency crews responded around midday following reports of multiple blasts.

Steve Bailey, who lives nearby, said his whole house shook from the initial explosion.

“It felt like something hit the roof, or a car crashed into the house,” Bailey told ABC 7.

TV news footage showed at least one home burning and a shed and scattered debris also on fire in a large backyard.

Firefighters managed to free a horse on the property that was trapped against a fence near a pile of burning debris.

“A large amount of fireworks at a house ignited, causing a large structure fire,” the City of Ontario tweeted. “Explosions being heard are by fireworks at this time.”

Several neighbors said windows at their homes were shattered by the initial blast.