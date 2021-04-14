White Sox LHP Carlos Rodón throws no-hitter against Indians

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Carlos Rodon (55) pumps his fist after striking out Cleveland Indians' Yu Chang (2) to end the sixth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, April, 14, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks) AP

Carlos Rodón threw the majors' second no-hitter of the season Wednesday night, losing his bid for a perfect game on a hit batter in the ninth inning, and the Chicago White Sox cruised to an 8-0 victory over the Cleveland Indians.

Working quickly in short sleeves with the top of his jersey unbuttoned on a cool Chicago night, Rodón threw 75 of his 114 pitches for strikes. The No. 3 pick in the 2014 amateur draft out of North Carolina State struck out seven in his first career shutout and second complete game.

Rodón was perfect before he plunked Roberto Pérez on his back foot with an 0-2 slider with one out in the ninth. An incredulous Rodón looked on in almost bewilderment as Pérez made his way to first.

The left-hander regained his composure in time to strike out Yu Chang looking and retire Jordan Luplow on a sharp grounder to third, kicking off a joyous celebration. The crowd of 7,148 cheered as Rodón (2-0) jumped around with his teammates near the mound, and then started handing out hugs.

It was the first no-hitter for the White Sox since Lucas Giolito on Aug. 25 last year against Pittsburgh and No. 20 in franchise history, second-most in major league history behind the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The closest call for Rodón and the White Sox occurred when Josh Naylor led off the ninth with a slow bouncer. First baseman José Abreu picked it up and got his toe on the bag just ahead of a sliding Naylor.

The call stood after a video review, delighting the bundled-up crowd.