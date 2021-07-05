Nation & World

Plane with 28 on board missing in Russian Far East region

The Associated Press

MOSCOW

A plane with 28 people on board has gone missing in the Russian Far East region of Kamchatka on Tuesday, local officials said.

An An-26 plane with 22 passengers and 6 crew flying from the city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky to the village of Palana missed a scheduled communication, local emergency officials said. According to the local transport ministry, it also disappeared from the radars.

An investigation has been launched, and a search mission is underway. Two helicopters and an airplane have been deployed to inspect the missing plane's route, local officials said.

  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service