Nordqvist wins Women’s British Open for 3rd major title

Sweden's Anna Nordqvist celebrates on the 18th green as she wins the Women's British Open golf championship, in Carnoustie, Scotland, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell) AP

Anna Nordqvist of Sweden won her third major title with a one-shot victory at the Women’s British Open at Carnoustie on Sunday.

Nordqvist tapped in for par at the last hole for a 3-under 69 to finish on 12-under par for the tournament.

Nanna Koerstz Madsen of Denmark was tied for the lead with Nordqvist heading down No. 18, but found a greenside bunker with her approach and made double bogey after shanking out.

Nordqvist also won the 2009 LPGA Championship and the 2017 Evian Championship.

Lizette Salas, Georgia Hall and Madelene Sagstrom were tied for second place on 11 under.