Police found a bloody beer can. It helped lead them to a suspected killer, Vegas cops say

Security cam footage showed someone throwing a 52-year-old man to the sidewalk and stabbing him several times, according to Las Vegas police.
Then as the attacker walked off, he tossed a beer can to the side, police told The Las Vegas Review-Journal.
The beer can became key in the arrest of a suspect, police say.
When investigators recovered the 24-ounce can of Steel Reserve, they found it smeared with blood, police told the publication. That led police to a nearby 7-Eleven, which had surveillance video of a customer known to employees as “Mike” buying a can of Steel Reserve shortly before the fatal stabbing.
On Monday, investigators examining video at another store spotted Michael Joseph Cain, 32, walking past outside and recognized him from the 7-Eleven video, reported KTNV.
Cain was arrested on suspicion of murder with use of a deadly weapon, reported KLAS.
He’s accused of killing Roy Mark Butz, 52, after an argument at 11:45 p.m. June 17, reported KVVU.
According to The Las Vegas Review-Journal, a police report said: "Cain implied that he could have possible blacked out, and did not recognize a photograph of Butz."
Butz was pronounced dead of multiple stab wounds at a Las Vegas hospital following the altercation.
Comments