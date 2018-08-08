Slam! A visual/audio example of why you move over for highway patrol

A Nevada Highway Patrol trooper escaped serious injuries after a car slammed into his door during a traffic stop on Monday near Las Vegas.

The driver fled the scene but was later found in Las Vegas.

Nevada Highway Patrol posted the video as an example of why there is a Move Over law protecting public safety and Nevada Department of Transportation vehicles that are stopped on the side of the road.

The Move Over law requires motorists to change lanes to give safe clearance for vehicles, including tow trucks and utility trucks.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Another recent example of why motorists should move over is found in the video below.