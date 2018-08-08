Patrol car slammed in video in example of why you slow down and move over

Slam! A visual/audio example of why you move over for highway patrol

By David Caraccio

August 08, 2018 09:48 AM

A Nevada Highway Patrol trooper escaped serious injuries after a car slammed into his door during a traffic stop on Monday near Las Vegas.

The driver fled the scene but was later found in Las Vegas.

Nevada Highway Patrol posted the video as an example of why there is a Move Over law protecting public safety and Nevada Department of Transportation vehicles that are stopped on the side of the road.

The Move Over law requires motorists to change lanes to give safe clearance for vehicles, including tow trucks and utility trucks.

Another recent example of why motorists should move over is found in the video below.

The Euless (Texas) Police Department is warning drivers to move over or slow down around emergency vehicles. The department released dash cam video of a small SUV hitting another car that was in the process of being loaded onto a tow truck.

