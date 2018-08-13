‘Got me twice:’ Big boa in trashcan scared him - then he found it again in his car

A Massachussets man was startled when he saw a strange boa constrictor lounging on his trash cans at night. Then he was startled all over again when he popped his car hood the next morning and found it slithering around in his engine compartment.
“He was just laying right there again,” Joe Reed, of Stoughton, Mass., told WCVB. He didn’t see the snake “at first and then it scared me again. He got me twice.”
Reed told Boston 25 he first noticed the snake Friday night when he saw it creeping around his three trash cans. He wanted to call animal control, but the office was closed, so he decided he’d just leave the snake to slither in peace.
The next morning, it was nowhere to be found. But when he opened the hood of his car to check his fluid levels, he got the spook of a lifetime.
“I didn’t notice it at first,” he told CBS Boston. “I reached down beside my radiator and then as soon as I looked up, it startled me. It was unexpected, that’s for sure.”
The snake was about five feet long, according to the station.
The Stoughton Police Department responded to the incident, and judging by a Facebook post they made about the call, were just as shocked as the man.
“So picture yourself on a quiet Saturday morning. You go out to your car before you head to work and you pop the hood to check your fluids. Then you find the most frightening, jaw dropping, jump out of your boots man eating Anaconda (ok... it was a Boa Constrictor but we are trying to really trying to set the stage for you all) staring right at you,” the police department wrote.
“So you collect your thoughts, check your own pulse, and call your local neighborhood police department and relay what you have found. It gets dispatched and the brave officers, without having ever gone to snake charming school, head off to capture this fire breathing dragon.”
Police said the officers captured the snake without harming it, although they added they “received no help from the supervisor on duty as he was hiding as far as he possibly could from this incredibly dangerous mission.”
Reed and the officers scooped up the snake safely. “Me and one of the officers kind of like wrangled it out of the engine because it went to crawl down on in. ” he told the station.
The story does have a happy ending for the curious reptile. Police told the Boston Globe the snake’s owner contacted animal control and was “thrilled” to get the boa back.
Comments