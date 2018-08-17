Colorado man arrested in deaths of his pregnant wife and two daughters
Christopher Watts is being held in jail just days after talking to reporters about missing his pregnant wife and two daughters, who had disappeared. The body of Shanann Watts was found on the property of his former workplace.
A heavy haze of smoke from wildfires in British Columbia hangs over northwest Washington Monday, August 13. Northwest Clean Air officials advise residents to limit outdoor activities if possible. About 600 active fires are burning in B.C.
Demonstrators marched through Charlottesville, Virginia, on Aug. 12 for the one-year anniversary of the Unite the Right rally. Police blocked off 4th Street at Water Street to stop people from going to the exact spot. Warning: strong language.
Quick videography by local residents – John Waldron, Kathleen Treichel and Skylar Jacobson – produced vivid documentation of the stolen plane pilot performing loops and veering frighteningly close to homes in the South Sound.
Smoke rises among downed trees in this aerial view of the stolen plane crash site on Ketron Island off the shore of Steilacoom Saturday morning. Also, NTSB regional chief Debra Eckrote addresses the media.
Teachers across the country have been walking out of their classrooms demanding higher wages and better funding for their schools. The National Center for Education Statistics reported the states with the highest and lowest paid teachers.
Washington D.C. police are searching for a suspect who was caught on surveillance video shooting a man while demanding money during a broad daylight robbery. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.
Officers pulled a passenger from a flaming car after an early morning accident August 5, 2018, according to a statement from the Atlanta Police Department. Passengers were able to escape but one was unconscious and still trapped when police arrived.
Merseyside Police in England released video of Jamie Tickle who they say threatened an ice cream vendor with a sword on July 1, 2018 in Haydock. Tickle later pleaded g guilty to affray and making threats with a bladed article.
