Terrance Washington, 27, has been charged with kidnapping and burning the body of 54-year-old Pasadena, Texas resident Candace Adkin. Harris County Sheriff's Office
She was kidnapped, raped and killed. He torched her and her Mercedes to hide it, Texas cops say

By Matthew Martinez

mmartinez@mcclatchy.com

August 17, 2018 01:12 PM

Her daughter watched as Candace Adkin was forced into her own car in the parking lot of her apartment complex in Pasadena, Texas, according to court documents in the case against 27-year-old Terrance Washington.

“Don’t let him take me!” Adkin yelled out. But the 2009 Mercedes sped off anyway, the documents state.

That altercation in the parking lot happened on August 8.

Adkin’s dead body was found in the back seat of the burned out shell of that same car two days later, according to KRIV. The car had been parked just blocks away from the apartment complex.

Washington was arrested in the area later in the day on August 10 on an unrelated charge, according to KPRC. Court documents in another case against Washington allege that he smashed a vehicle window, resulting in a misdemeanor criminal mischief charge.

On Friday, police added kidnapping and tampering with evidence charges to Washington’s case load, according to jail records. His bond is set at $500,000, a figure Pasadena police argued for in court documents because they anticipate additional charges to be filed against him and consider him a flight risk.

Police say Washington admitted to kidnapping Adkin, having sex with her and burning her dead body inside the car “to destroy evidence of having sex with the deceased,” the documents state.

Another court document describes the encounter as a sexual assault. Washington told police that Adkin died during sex, according to KTRK.

“Because of the charred condition of Adkin’s remains,” the Harris County Medical Examiner’s office has not yet ruled on the 54-year-old woman’s official cause of death, according to the court documents.

