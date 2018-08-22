Kid’s floating head school photos are a picture day warning to parents everywhere

“Mom, I shouldn’t have worn the green shirt for pictures.”
“It will blend in with the green screen they used,” he told his mother, Laurel Hutsell, when he came home from school Friday, according a Facebook post she did.
A green screen is the kind of screen TV meteorologists commonly stand in front of while they deliver forecasts with weather maps behind them. In this case, the green screen allowed parents to choose from school photos with a variety of different backgrounds.
Despite her son’s concerns, she still was hopeful things would turn out alright.
“They used a green screen? What?!” her Facebook post read. “I probably should have read some fine print. Maybe they will be ok.”
Spoiler alert: They weren’t OK. They were hilarious, gauging the reactions and comments in response to her Facebook post.
“This mistake could revolutionize school photos forever! You never know!” one commenter wrote.
As of Wednesday morning, her post had been shared more than 33,000 times and had drawn more than 8,000 comments and 46,000 reactions — most of them laughs.
The family seems to be taking the mishap in stride, at least.
“At least his hair and smile were on point!” Hutsell wrote in an update to the post. “Which one should I choose? I’m kind of partial to the flags.”
Her son Carter is in the 7th grade, according to WCMH, and wore the green shirt because he and his mom agreed before picture day that it would stand out in front of a gray or brownish background.
