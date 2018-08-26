4 dead, 11 shot in mass shooting at Florida video game tournament, reports say

Four people were killed and 11 wounded in a shooting Sunday at a video game tournament in Jacksonville, according to reports.
The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said “one suspect is dead at the scene” and that it’s unknown at this time if we have a second suspect. Searches are being conducted.”
The Los Angeles Times reports that the shooter was a gamer at the tournament who lost.
“The tourney just got shot up. I’m leaving and never coming back,” one gamer, Drini Gjoka, posted on Twitter.
The shooting happened at Jacksonville Landing, a waterfront shopping and dining complex in downtown Jacksonville.
The department said it can’t “stress enough to stay away. Many blocks away.”
Police are urging people who are hiding inside the venue to call 911 so they can send units in.
“We are finding many people hiding in locked areas at The Landing,” the sheriff’s office said. “We ask you to stay calm,stay where you are hiding. SWAT is doing a methodical search inside The Landing. We will get to you. Please don’t come running out.”
CNN reports that the Madden 19 football video game tournament was going on at the time of the gunfire. The NFL gaming tournament was taking place over the weekend at the GLHF Game Bar at Jacksonville Landing.
Over the last few years, gaming has become more and more professionalized with giant conferences held across the country each year. The event was utilizing a live-streaming platform called Twitch at the time of the shooting. Footage of those moments have since been removed.
The bar was scheduled to host a qualifying round for the Madden NFL Championship Series, a gaming tournament. It was using Twitch, a popular live-streaming gaming platform, to allow other gamers to watch players participating in the tournament.
Four people were killed and 11 wounded, News4Jax reported. The sheriff’s office confirmed that there were multiple fatalities at the complex but did not specify the number of dead.
U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio said he is in contact with local police.
According to The New York Times, “just before the shots were heard on the live stream, a red laser dot appeared on the chest of one of the players, who was wearing white headphones and a red sweatshirt. The video of the players then disappeared.”
The mass shooting comes after one person was killed and two were injured at a high school football game Friday night, reported TheFlorida Times-Union.
This report will be updated as more information becomesavailable.
Comments