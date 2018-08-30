College student’s dorm fridge hid a surprise: a 5-foot snake, campus security says

A college student got an unpleasant surprise on a recent trip to her refrigerator.

Instead of coming away with food Tuesday morning, the Hamilton College student was given a fright when she discovered a large snake behind the fridge in her dorm, WKTV reported.

The student was “very, very upset,” according to campus security, which said a worker caught the nearly 5-foot long yellow snake believed to be a boa constrictor, Syracuse.com reported.

In spite of the shock, the student did not pack up and leave her dorm and college, according to 96.1 The Eagle, which said she was “doing much better” a day after finding the large snake.

A screenshot shows a member of the Hamilton College staff holding the escaped snake. 96.1 The Eagle

The snake is a pet of another Hamilton student living in Bundy East Residence hall, per WKTV, which said the serpent was able to escape from the tote it was being kept in and likely slid under the door.

But students are not allowed to have pets on campus, unless they are a service animal, according to 96.1 The Eagle.

“It’s a beautiful snake. But why it was at college with someone is really strange,” said Judy Cusworth, who runs a wildlife center where the snake is being held until it’s owner picks it up, Syracuse.com reported. “The fact that it’s a boa constrictor should give someone pause. What if he wrapped himself around someone’s neck while they were sleeping?”

The State has previously reported that boa constrictors are not poisonous snakes, but they can — and have — killed humans, according to National Geographic.

“We know large constrictors can be dangerous to people. It seems like every few years a person is killed by a large boa constrictor or python, usually a captive snake, but once in a while a snake in the wild,” said Brad Moon, an expert on how snakes kill by constriction, according to National Geographic.

No injuries were reported after the Hamilton College student found the snake in her dorm.