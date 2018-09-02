Road rage attack on Greyhound driver caught on shocking video, DC police say

Grizzly bear biologists with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks captured two adult male grizzly bears in Northwest Montana in August 2018. The bears were then re-released without being drugged or handled, but one had quite the reaction.
President Donald Trump announced a trade "understanding" with Mexico that could lead to an overhaul of the North American Free Trade Agreement on August 27, 2018. Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto joined by speakerphone.
Witnesses recounted the deadly shooting on August 26, 2018 in Jacksonville, Florida during a "Madden NFL 19" video game tournament held in a gaming bar at the mall. A shooting survivor said the gunman was walking backward as he fired shots.
This timelapse video, taken on August 24 between 6:20 am to 7:30 pm, shows Hurricane Lane hitting Kaneohe Bay, Oahu, Hawaii. Hurricane Lane was downgraded to a tropical storm on Friday afternoon, August 24.
Alexa Adamson said she filmed her friends rescuing their goats, Thunder and Lightning, from flooding at their home on Chong Street in Kaumana, Hilo on August 23, 2018. Prior to this, she filmed other videos of the flooding near her own home.
A smuggling tunnel used to bring illegal drugs into the U.S. was discovered in Yuma, Arizona, after a routine traffic stop on August 13, according to officials with the US Department of Homeland Security.
The cameras on the International Space Station captured stunning views of Hurricane Lane on August 22, as the powerful storm closed in on Hawaii. Residents of Hawaii were preparing for the effects of the storm, although its track was still uncertain.
Take Us With You
Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.