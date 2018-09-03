Teen called mom for help, but boyfriend ran over her — then did it again, TX cops say

Erin Castro called her mother early Sunday morning — and told a frightening story.
Police say the 19-year-old said her boyfriend, 20-year-old Joshua Garcia, had stabbed her in the neck in San Antonio, Texas, according to KOMO News. When police found Castro at around 2 a.m., she had stab wounds and appeared to have been run over with a car.
Now Garcia faces a charge of murder after police say he may have used a car to repeatedly ran over Castro, with whom he had an “on-again, off-again” relationship, as reported by KSAT12. Her entire body had signs of “massive trauma” when she died, authorities say.
Garcia’s brother told authorities that his sibling called him out to the location of the alleged killing, and that’s when he saw Garcia run over Castro’s body, put the car in reverse and then back over her body again, according to KOMO News. Then, his brother says, Garcia got out of the car to kick Castro’s body before both siblings drove back home.
Castro’s mother told police that her daughter had been attacked, but she didn’t know her location, according to KENS5. The woman said that her daughter eventually stopped responding on the phone as authorities continued to search for her.
Garcia’s brother said Castro and the 20-year-old had gotten into a fight before the attack, according to KENS5.
Arrest papers say that Garcia admitted to running over Castro because he feared what she would tell police, according to KSAT12.
Garcia’s mother also said her son admitted to the killing, according to KOMO News.
Local outlets have not reported when Castro is due back in court.
