‘If you are stung, call 911’: Carolina beach town has ‘rash of jellyfish stings’

“If you are stung, call 911.”

That’s one North Carolina beach town’s request to beachgoers.

Pine Knoll Shores experienced a “rash of jellyfish stings” over Labor Day weekend, Fire Chief Jason Baker wrote on the town’s Facebook page on Sunday.

“Just be advised when playing in the water, if you are stung, call 911,” Baker wrote.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Most encounters with jellyfish don’t require a trip to a hospital, Baker said, and then offered tips to treat a sting: Put vinegar on the sting and scrape any tentacles off with a credit card or something similar.

“Vinegar will NOT stop the sting it just stops the tentacle from ‘firing’ its stingers anymore so the tentacle can be removed without causing further pain,” Baker wrote. “While most folks do not carry vinegar as a standard item to the beach, we have plenty on the ambulance and are happy to come out and assist at any time. We can take a look at the sting and advise from there.”

Jellyfish stings can turn dangerous if someone has an allergic reaction, which can cause “breathing and heart problems, as well as paralysis and death,” according to the American Red Cross.





Tips for treating jellyfish stings from the Red Cross:

Use gloves, a towel or another barrier to remove any tentacles;

Rinse the area with vinegar for 30 seconds or more to prevent injection of more venom;

A mixture of baking soda and water can be used if vinegar is not immediately available;

Immerse the affected area in hot water for 20 minutes or more.

SHARE COPY LINK Beach hazard warning issued for Myrtle Beach on Aug. 1 and July 31 by the National Weather Service because of numerous jellyfish in the surf.