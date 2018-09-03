Watch intense fire, hear popping of Axe body spray cans after tractor-trailer goes up in flames

Cans of Axe body spray caught fire inside a tractor-trailer on Interstate 35 near Belton, Texas, prompting the driver to pull over and detach the trailer before the fire grew too intense, officials said.
Becca Paige shared videos of the flames coming from the truck in the Friday, August 31, 2018, incident. Popping sounds, apparently from exploding cans, can be heard throughout the videos.
The fire sparked the shutdown of the highway in both directions through the morning rush hour, just before the beginning of Labor Day weekend.
Nobody was injured and no other vehicles were involved, the Belton city government said.
Storyful contributed to this story.
