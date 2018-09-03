Watch intense fire, hear exploding Axe body spray cans after tractor-trailer goes up in flames

Cans of Axe body spray caught fire inside a tractor-trailer on Interstate 35 near Belton, Texas. Popping sounds can be heard throughout this video.
