Shark thrashes in shallow water at North Carolina beach

A shark swims in knee-deep water near the southern tip of Bald Head Island, N.C. where people had just been swimming.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Sacramento Bee App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Corrections Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service