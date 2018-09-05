Woman found naked photos of herself online. A voyeur took them as she slept, she says

A South Carolina woman says she discovered nude photos of herself posted on the internet last week, and she believes the images were taken by someone who watched her as she slept naked, reports WHNS/Fox News.
It happened Aug. 27 in Greenville, and the woman’s complaint is being investigated as a case of voyeurism, reports the Greenville News.
The nude photographs of her asleep appeared on “several” websites, according to the victim, said WSPA.
The woman, who was not named, called police from a home in the 200 block of Gower Street in Greenville, the station reported. However, a police report did not specify if the photos were taken at that address or how a culprit may have pulled it off, according to WHNS/Fox News.
Police did not say when the woman found the photos online, but she called detectives Monday, said the Greenville News.
A suspect was not named and no one had been arrested in the case as of Wednesday, said WYFF and other media outlets.
