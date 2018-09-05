International Space Station captures view of Tropical Storm Gordon

Ahead of Tropical Storm Gordon making landfall at the Alabama - Mississippi border, the International Space Station captured a view of the storm on September 4, 2018. The space station was 255 miles above the Gulf of Mexico.
