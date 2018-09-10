‘He was a superhero’: Man stabbed while defending woman from attacker in Starbucks, cops say

When a man entered a Bakersfield, Calif., Starbucks with a knife Sunday, most of the customers fled the danger as soon as they could. But witnesses said one man stayed behind and defended a woman from attack, ABC 23 reported.
Now that man, Blaine Hodge, is in the hospital being treated for serious stab wounds that could disable his right hand, according to a GoFundMe page set up for him.
“While everyone was running toward the exit, (Hodge) ran between the attacker and the woman,” said one of Hodge’s friends, who was also in the Starbucks at the time, according to ABC 23.
Police say a man with an edged weapon described as a “possible machete” entered the coffee shop and targeted a woman with whom he had at one point been in a “dating relationship,” KGET reported.
Officials say Hodge tried to defend the woman as she was being assaulted, and was stabbed, according to Bakersfield Now.
When officers got to the scene, two people were suffering from stab wounds — Hodge and the female victim, The Bakersfield Californian reported. They were both taken to the hospital, where they were both initially listed as in critical but stable condition, according to the paper.
The alleged attacker, whose name has not yet been released, tried to run before an officer “pursued the suspect and took him into custody,” a police representative said, according to KGET.
Now Hodge is staying in the hospital, where doctors are trying to determine whether he will lose the use of his right hand, according to the GoFundMe page.
“To me he was a superhero that day,” a witness to the attack said, according to ABC 23. “I don’t think anyone could take that away from him today. He’s the star of the day, he helped a woman survive.”
Hodge’s sister Faheemah Salahud-Din posted updates from the hospital room where Hodge is still recovering.
“It has been a long painful day, but it has also been a day of joy, laughter and resilience. Anyone who knows Blaine Hodge knows that he is always smiling, and that’s exactly what he did today,” she wrote. “We waited at the hospital with him from around noon to midnight and he was more concerned with us being sad than he was about getting close to two hundred stitches.”
In a series of videos, Hodge thanked others for their support and concern.
“Some stuff happened at Starbucks today and there was a person in danger and I couldn’t just let her die, so, here I am,” he said in the video. “I’m okay, it’s still lit, it’s always gonna be lit and I appreciate all your concerns and hopes and prayers that have been going up. I’m gonna make it out of this okay.”
