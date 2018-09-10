‘A beast:’ This is what Hurricane Florence looks like from the International Space Station

A massive swirl of white clouds is rotating across the surface of the Earth, and it’s headed straight for the Carolinas.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

The International Space Station captured photos and video of massive Hurricane Florence spiraling over the Atlantic, and those images captivated people on social media.

This photo provided by NASA shows Hurricane Florence from the International Space Station on Monday, Sept. 10, 2018, as it threatens the U.S. East Coast. Forecasters said Florence could become an extremely dangerous major hurricane sometime Monday and remain that way for days. (NASA via AP) AP

People called the storm “a monster,” “beautiful and terrifying,” “a beast” and “a sight to behold.”

One person said “God will deliver us.”

Cameras outside the space station captured several views of the storm at 8:10 a.m. Monday, according to NASA.

This photo provided by NASA shows Hurricane Florence from the International Space Station on Monday, Sept. 10, 2018, as it threatens the U.S. East Coast. Forecasters said Florence could become an extremely dangerous major hurricane sometime Monday and remain that way for days. (NASA via AP) AP

Six Expedition 56 crew members started off the day working on life science and spacesuit management, according to NASA, but their special view Hurricane Florence captured their attention.

The 400-mile wide hurricane reached Category 4 strength on Monday and was expected to continue to strengthen as it approaches the United States and the coast of the Carolinas and Virginia, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The storm was expected to make landfall in North Carolina some time Thursday or Friday, though winds frome the hurricane could be felt as early as Wednesday evening, according to NHC.