Florida citrus industry won’t roll over to greening disease

Video taken by WFAA shows the Fox 4 News building after a driver crashed into it Wednesday morning. A man was arrested after repeatedly crashing his truck into the building while ranting about treason, according to media reports.
Ahead of Tropical Storm Gordon making landfall at the Alabama - Mississippi border, the International Space Station captured a view of the storm on September 4, 2018. The space station was 255 miles above the Gulf of Mexico.
Grizzly bear biologists with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks captured two adult male grizzly bears in Northwest Montana in August 2018. The bears were then re-released without being drugged or handled, but one had quite the reaction.