Cop with a neo-Nazi past resigned — then got hired by a different Oklahoma department

After Bart Alsbrook was promoted to interim police chief of the Colbert Police Department last year, the man’s past ties to white supremacist groups began to surface.
Those accusations led Alsbrook to resign last August from the Oklahoma police department, The Daily Beast reported, but he was just hired as a reserve police officer by the nearby Achille Police Department.
Right after he was named the interim police chief, an investigation from KXII-TV reportedly found that someone with the same name and home address as Alsbrook had signed a certificate of ownership for a neo-Nazi website back in 2004.
He denied any connection to the website at the time, instead saying he likely had his identity stolen by white supremacists, according to KXII-TV.
But hours after a reporter asked Alsbrook about the website, it was taken down from the internet, The Herald Democrat reported. He later confessed to his neo-Nazi past in texts to the newspaper and said he no longer harbors those racist thoughts.
He also is accused of appearing in two documentaries called “White Terror” and “Skinhead Attitude,” per The Herald Democrat. Alsbrook is reportedly heard explaining the meaning behind the name of C-18, a neo-Nazi group, in one of those documentaries.
“The C, of course, stands for combat,” he said, according to The Herald Democrat. “The number 18 is the first letter of the alphabet — one being A and the eighth letter being H. AH, which stands for Adolf Hitler. So when you draw it out, it is Combat Adolf Hitler, which represents a fighting force, combat in the name of national socialism and Adolf Hitler.”
The Southern Poverty Law Center identified Alsbrook as the “Texas coordinator” of the group Blood & Honour, which developed in England’s “skinhead music scene” in the 1980s and tries to help connect white supremacists with each other through media.
The organization “brought together racist groups that previously had been at odds and helped spur the growth of the racist skinhead movement beyond Britain,” according to The Southern Poverty Law Center. “In the United States, former Klan leader Tom Metzger ... played a key role in building up the movement.”
Just one week after those accusations came to light, Alsbrook stepped down, KXII-TV reported. Now he’s a reserve police officer with the Achille Police Department, which recently hired him.
Christopher Watson, police chief of Achille, told KXII-TV that despite hiring Alsbrook, there “would be no tolerance” of racism in his city.
