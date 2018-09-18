Paint-covered man known as ‘Casdorph The Destroyer’ beat mom with spatula, cops say

A 30-year-old West Virginia man was charged with felony malicious assault after allegedly beating his mother bloody with a spatula Thursday night, WVNews reported.
Police were called to the home shortly before 11 p.m. to find Casdorph sitting outside with spray paint covering his face and hands and a metal bar in his hands, according to WCHS.
Police said they knew Casdorph, and knew he sometimes inhaled or “huffed” spray paint, according to the station. When officers went inside, they found Casdorph’s mother with gauze wrapped around her head and blood on her back and neck, the station reported.
She told officers her son had beat her with a “heavy duty” spatula, WOWK reported. She was alert while being taken to the hospital, according to the station.
Huffing paint in the state is a misdemeanor punishable by a maximum of a $100 fine or 60 days in jail, or both. Felony malicious assault is punishable by up to 10 years in jail, WOWK reported.
Casdorph was taken to the South Centra ViginalCentral Virginia Regional Jail on a $10,000 bond, WVNews reported.
It wasn’t his first run-in with police. In 2015, he was arrested for huffing spray paint in a West Virginia field, according to The Smoking Gun. An excerpt of a police report obtained by the site said that he sometimes went by the name “Casdorph the Destroyer,” and that he threatened officer’s lives and kicked at them during his arrest.
In that incident, he was found “with large amounts of gold spray paint on and around his nose and mouth and his breath smelled like fresh spray paint,” according to the report.
More than a year later, a high and paint-covered Casdorph was arrested again for allegedly punching a woman and robbing her in a parking lot, WSAZ reported.
Comments