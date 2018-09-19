‘Open sesame!’ YouTube prankster yells before riding dirt bike through supermarket, video shows

A YouTube prankster revved a dirt bike, yelled “Open sesame!” and tore through part of a Schenectady, N.Y., Price Chopper grocery store in early September, according to a video he allegedly uploaded of the incident.
Now police have charged 23-year-old Traitin Knight with reckless endangerment in the stunt, the Daily Gazette reported. He also faces an unrelated count of possession of stolen property, according to the paper: another dirt bike.
The video begins in the parking lot of the store before the dirt bike rider approaches the entrance, yells “Open sesame” and zooms through the automatic doors.
Stunned grocery shoppers look on as he revs the engine and speeds between aisles and around onlookers, saying “Open sesame!” once again. At one point, he pops a wheelie while riding past a row of cash registers, then speeds out the exit door.
Another person filming from the outside captured the prankster, wearing a full green outfit, rocketing out of the store and to the parking lot.
“It’s dangerous, not only for the rider obviously, but everyone inside or around that store. Riding a bike through a store, that still has shoppers and children inside, you potentially could have hurt someone or yourself,” Schenectady Police Sgt. Matt Dearing said, according to CNY Central.
Police say Knight posted the video on his Facebook page and uploaded it to his YouTube channel, according to the Daily Gazette. The YouTube channel, called “JustDoItTray,” includes several dozen other videos of dirt bike stunts and other videos.
Most only had a few hundred to a few thousand views, while the grocery store video had more than 30,000 on Wednesday. Three other videos were uploaded to the channel since the dirt bike one was uploaded, including one called “I Got Hit By A Car!!(I almost died).”
Police were able to track Knight down and arrest him Monday, where he was released on $2,500 bail, paid for by his mother, News10 reported.
She said her son often makes “prank” videos but said this one “was a little bit too much,” according to the station. “If I was in there and I seen someone do that I would have been scared.”
Knight, however, is taking his brush with the law in stride.
“Nobody died. Nobody got hurt,” he said, according to News 10. “Subscribe to my YouTube channel and make sure you like my videos and yeah that’s it.”
Comments